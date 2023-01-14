Chiana SHS: Publishing pictures of students enough punishment- Educationist

Screenshot from the viral video

Educationist, Richard Kwasi Anim, says the publication of the pictures of students who insulted Akufo-Addo is enough punishment.

Some eight students of the Chiana Senior High School in the Kassena-Nankana West District of the Upper East Region have been sacked for insulting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



In a letter to the parents of the students, the Ghana Education Service (GES) said that the students’ behavior was very bad and didn’t meet the standards of behavior that are expected of any student in Ghana’s educational system.



GES has since admonished the students to use the dismissal as a major turning point in their lives to bring about the desired change in their behaviors.



In an earlier statement, GES apologized to the President on behalf of the school and the students.



“Management of the GES wishes to extend our sincere apology to the President and the general public on behalf of the students and the school,” the statement added.

Reacting to the issue on Atinka TV’s Morning Show with host Abena Dufie Asare Agyepong, educationist Richard Kwasi Anim says the pictures of the students that have gone viral are enough to deter other students.



He added that the actions of the students are mere wrongs and not a criminal offence to warrant a dismissal from school.



“There are not crimes, they are simple wrongs. The fact that their pictures have gone viral is enough punishment. But dismissing them from school is against their fundamental human rights,” Richard Kwasi Anim told Dufie Asare Agyapong.



Meanwhile, The Ministry of Education has directed the Ghana Education Service (GES) to consider alternative disciplinary action instead of dismissal in the case involving the senior high school students who have been dismissed for insulting President Akufo-Addo.



The Ministry, in a statement, said its directive follows the intervention of the President.