Chiana community identifies uncompleted CHPS Compound as priority

Chiana community members at the sensitization programme

The Chiana community in the Kassena Nankana West District in the Upper East Region has selected an uncompleted CHPS Compound initiated 12-years-ago by the government as its topmost priority among the development needs of the area.

This was followed by an access road, renovation of the community basic school, access to drinking water and access to electricity.



This came up at the end of a sensitization programme on social auditing, organised by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Kassena/Nankana West District.



It was to enable the community identify projects that are most important and how they could support the government and the district assembly to address them.



The knowledge on social auditing would promote community ownership of development projects and policies, increase awareness of the operations of the district assembly and empower the citizenry to demand accountability from duty bearers.



They will help in monitoring development projects to ensure value for money.

Mr Robert Dampare, the District Director of NCCE, said this when he addressed the community members, duty bearers, the Chief and elders and opinion leaders.



The theme was “Social Auditing engagement for good governance.”



Mr Dampare said social auditing activities were not to find fault but to draw the people closer to their leaders to ensure accountability and transparency in the handling of community funds and projects.



“Civic engagements between the citizens and public officials help deepen the country’s local government system and I urge you all, community members, to take part in the development projects in the area to ensure that they are well executed for the benefit of your community”, he said.



Mr Edward Akolgo, an Assistant Director of the Kassena Nankana West District Assembly, said the Assembly was responsible for the development of the communities in the district.

However, development could only be done with the active support of the citizens.



Mr Akolgo said the District Assembly would encourage and assist communities that initiate own development projects.



A committee comprising the assembly member of the Area, representatives of the community youth group, women’s groups, persons with a disability, and traditional rulers was later formed to come out with action plan on the implementation of projects.

