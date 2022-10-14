Chief Biney outlines plans as he announces decision to contest National Organizer position of NDC

Chief Biney

Having risen through the ranks from pollen station agent to Deputy National Organizer, Chief Nixon Biney believes the time has arrived for him to answer a higher call of assuming the substantive National Organizer role of the Democratic Congress.

In view of this, Chief Biney has officially thrown his hat in the race for the National Organizer position of the NDC.



At an event graced by bigwigs of the party on Wednesday, October, 12, 2022, Chief Biney announced that he is moving up the ladder to contest the National Organizer position of the party he has served since the early 90s.



Chief Biney touted himself as a die-in-the-wool and loyal member of the party who recognizes the challenge confronting the party.



Chief Biney’s campaign will be anchored on three thematic areas of Strengthening structures, Support and Security which he has christened as ‘The Three S’.



According to him, the key to winning the 2024 elections is an effective organization of the various wings of the party, from the grassroot to the topmost level.

In his view, reviving the party’s structure, uniting all factions and wings of the party and using modern technology in the monitoring and collation of votes will ensure that the NDC regains power in 2024.



Chief Biney implored on the delegates of the party to trust the mantle of the party in the hands of people who have been life-long members and demonstrated remarkable leadership and success in whatever position they assumed in the party.



“It is important that we find people like myself who have followed the process, gone through the mill to come up for positions and help the party to achieve its dream of rescuing Ghana come 2024”.



“I have some plans and policies and programs that I believe that after my study throughout from the branch to national if I am given the opportunity to join the team that will help in taking decisions, planning for the NDC, we will win political power come 2024.”



“My focus is to make sure that I strengthen the structures with the party executives elected. These structures have the Youth Wing, Women Wing and Zongo Caucus.”

Touching on security, Chief Biney said the NDC must have its own security architectural that liaises with the Ghana Police Service on matters relative to the party.



The party must have internal security to work hand-in-hand with the Police. This time around there are some Police people their interest is not policing for the state but they Police for their political parties,” he said, adding that they have to be called to order.



“We need to make sure that the ballots are protected, the polling stations are protected, the coalition centers are protected, because it involves human lives, and as a political party it will be our responsibility to make sure all those who come in the interest of the party are protected. You can only do them when you have Support.