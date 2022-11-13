Chief Biney submits form to contest NDC National Organizer position

Some members of the NDC who submitted the forms on behalf of Chief Biney

Chief Nixon Biney, a National Organizer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress has submitted his nomination form to the party which is further proof of his decision to contest the position.

In a social media post on November 9, 2022, Chief Biney announced that the nomination was filed on his behalf by some members of the party who believes that with him in the saddle as National Organizer, the NDC will regain power in 2022.



He commended his team but reminded him of the arduous task ahead of winning the elections and rescuing Ghanaians from the New Patriotic Party government.



"Forms to contest for the position of NATIONAL ORGANIZER(NDC) duly filed. Thanks to the #chieforganizer team. The victory of the NDC is surely coming again, Ey3 Zu! Ey3 Za!" he posted on his social media platform.



Following his announcement last month, Chief Biney has been touring the nook and cranny of the country as he seeks to galvanize support and pull off what will be a historic victory in the NDC NEC elections.



Social media activities indicate that he has been meeting the rank and file of the party across the country to sell his message and get them trust him with the power of organizing the party victory in the 2024 elections.



In his campaign unveiling, Chief Biney said “it is time we find people like myself who have followed the process, gone through the mill to come up for positions and help the party to achieve its dream of rescuing Ghana come 2024”.

“Seriously, I have some plans and policies and programs that I believe that after my study throughout from the branch to national, if I am given the opportunity to join the team that will help in taking decisions, planning for the NDC, we will win political power come 2024….” he said.



The Man Chief Biney



Chief Biney started following the party in 1992 but joined the NDC in 1996.



He has acted as a polling station agent at Tema Community 2, BBC to be precise and Kpone Katamanso constituency, but eventually transferred his vote to Ekumfi in the Central Region.



He subsequently contested and won in Ekumfi as Vice Chairman of the constituency.



He also contested as a Parliamentary candidate for Ekumfi constituency but lost it.

Chief Biney has been a Regional Security Coordinator for the NDC in the Central Region and served on many committees in the party.











