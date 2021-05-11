Chief Director of Interior Ministry welcomes new GIS commander for Greater Accra

Group picture of new and outgoing Regional Commander with Greater Accra Command Administrative Team

Source: Ghana Immigration Service

The Chief Director for the Ministry of Interior, Mrs. Adelaide Anno-Kumi has commended the newly posted Greater Accra Regional Commander of the Ghana Immigration Service, Deputy Commissioner of Immigration (DCOI) Mrs. Maud Anima Quainoo for hitting the ground running so quickly since her reassignment.

Mrs. Adelaide Anno-Kumi urged her to work harder for the Command and the Immigration Service in general. The Chief Director made these statements when the new Commander paid a courtesy call on her in her office in Accra. The visit forms part of measures put in place to enable the Commander to familiarize herself with some of the Command’s major stakeholders.



Being her first point of call, DCOI Maud Anima Quainoo said, it was appropriate to officially pay homage to the ‘Mother’ of all Security Agencies under the Ministry of Interior which includes the Ghana Immigration Service. The premises of the Immigration Regional Headquarters and that of the Ministry of Interior shares the same compound as ‘neighbours’, it was, therefore, a move in the right direction, she added.



In a related development, the Outgoing Regional Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI) Samuel Basintale at a short ceremony has officially handed over the administration of the Command to the new Regional Commander(RC). As part of the ceremony, the new Commander, DCOI Maud Quainoo inspected and toured all offices at Regional Headquarters in the company of the Outgoing Regional Commander and the Administrative Team of the Command. This was to enable her receive firsthand information about the Command and also familiarize herself with personnel.



Offices visited included the Receiving Counter Section were applications for student residence permits are received. She then proceeded to the Processing Unit, the Issuing Room and the Public Relations Unit.



The RC also inspected offices of the National Enforcement and Intelligence Section which is also under her Command. She was received at all places by the Officers-In- Charge (OICs) of all the various Units and Sections.

DCOI Maud Quainoo urged Officers and Men to live up to expectations and diligently execute their mandate with all vigilance. She advised them to be weary of the covid-19 pandemic and strictly adhere to all protocols when they are in or outside the Command.



Other offices the RC visited included the Regional Administration office, the Immigration Professional Standard and Ethics Unit(IPSEU), Reception, Stores Unit, Accounts Unit, and all other National Headquarters offices being hosted in the premises of the Regional Headquarters.







