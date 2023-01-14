Chief Director of Works and Housing retires

A former Chief Director of the Ministry of Works and Housing, Mr. Solomon Atiim Asoala

The Chief Director of the Ministry of Works and Housing, Mr. Solomon Atiim Asoala has retired from his position and work after 31 years of service to Ghana.

To officially mark his retirement, the Works and Housing Ministry organised a farewell ceremony for Mr. Asoala at the forecourt of the ministry in Accra and had in attendance some notable officials of the country like the Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, the former Minister of the sector, Samuel Atta Akyea, Head of Civil service, Nana Kwesi Agyekum-Dwamena, among others.



The former Chief Director of the Ministry of Works and Housing, Mr. Solomon Atiim Asoala who worked with the ministry for over six years was honoured with citations and gifts from the ministry.



A former Ministry of Works and Housing, Samuel Atta Akyea took the opportunity to thank and appreciate Mr. Asoala for the immense help he rendered to him during his tenure as the sector minister.



“I found myself in a very critical position especially being a novice and a new minister in the sector and sometimes without the ability and the knowledge of a good chief director, it is not easy to function as a minister,” he said.

Mr. Solomon Atiim Asoala also appreciated the ministry, colleagues and seniors for the show of love and help throughout his years of service to the country.



“For all these accolades, I couldn’t have done it alone. It was a collective effort by everyone I worked with to see to the success of whatever vision was before us,” he said.



