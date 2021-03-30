Chief Fishermen should be in charge of outboard motors – Ada Fishermen

Outboard motors

Fishermen at Ada Foah in the Ada East District of the Greater Accra Region on Monday called on the government to use Chief Fishermen as middlemen for the sale of outboard motors to fishermen.

The government outboard motors according to the Fishermen are being sent to individuals who are not fishermen to sell to fishermen at high prices.



The Fishermen made the suggestion during a consultative meeting with stakeholders at Anyakpor to discuss developmental projects for the 2021-2025 medium-term development plan by the Ada East District Assembly.



The farmers registered their displeasure on how the outboard motors were given to individuals to sell to the fisher folks at a cost higher than the government's proposed prices.



"We buy it at GHC12,000 and sometimes GHC15,000 instead of the government-approved price of GHC10,000.00 so we need the outboard motors to come directly to the Chief Fishermen so that we can get it at the exact proposed price," the Fishermen stated.



The Fishermen said the premix fuel that was to be distributed at least every week, was now irregular and was given once a month or more which was hampering the work.

They have also alleged that some people bought the fuel and later sold it at higher costs to the fishermen.



Mr. Abraham Tetteh Darko who spoke on behalf of the fishermen revealed that some of them depended on fuels meant for cars and mixed it with oil which also spoilt the outboard motors.



Mr. Godwin Agudey, Presiding Member for the Ada East District Assembly on behalf of the Assembly assured the fishermen that their grievances would be taken care of as early as possible.



He said the Acting District Chief Executive Madam Serah Dugbakie Pobi and the Landing Beach Committees in the district would be informed of the challenges.