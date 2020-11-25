Chief Imam deserves Nobel Peace Prize – Kufuor

National Chief Imam Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharubutu

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has argued that the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu deserves a Nobel Peace Prize for his contribution to peace and development in the country.

Kufuor believes that the venerable Chief Iman ought to be given global recognition for his invaluable role in the sustenance of peace in the country.



“If the Nobel Peace Prize is perceived as the hallmark of leadership or of peacemakers, that’s how they see him so he should be entitled. I’m sure the people who have gotten the Nobel prizes may not measure up even half the stature of the National Chief Imam. So I don’t think it’s too much”, he told Joy News.



The same sentiment was expressed by the Most Reverend Charles Palmer-Buckle who said that giving the Chief Imam the award will promote unity and diversity across the world.



He said that it will be a gain for religion across the world if the Chief Imam earns the global recognition.



“I wholeheartedly endorse it. Now if the Nobel Foundation could look and accord a person like the National Chief Imam, that recognition of being a unifier, of being somebody who has come to understand the deepest gift of belonging to religion; giving him a Nobel prize will not be only for the benefit of Islam, will not be only for the good of country Ghana, it would be to acknowledge the importance of religion in the political social-economic development of humanity,” he said.

Dr Mahumudu Bawumia urged the Nobel committee to consider the ‘wise’ request by Former President, John Agyekum Kufuor and recognize the contribution of the Chief Imam.



“I think that if there was a double Nobel peace prize then they should give it to him. I really believe that I agree with the former president J.A Kufuor – that is another very wise man that God has gifted this country – that his view that we should have the Chief Imam as a Nobel Peace Prize winner, I’ll endorse that if the people of the Nobel committee will take a look here in Ghana and see the contribution of the National Chief Imam to peace in Ghana it’s amazing.”



The Chief Imam has over the years been rewarded for his role in maintaining peace and stability in the country.



He is a recipient of the Martin Luther King Jnr award and honorary doctorate degrees from the University of Ghana and the Poltava University in Ukraine.