Chief Imam of Ejura, Sheikh Sakib Bamba is dead

Sun, 3 Jan 2021 Source: Ibrahim Nurudeen, Contributor
Chief Imam of Ejura-Sekyedumasi in the Ashanti Region, Sheikh Mohammed Sakib Yakub Bamba has been confirmed dead, NorthernWebGh.com report.
He died yesterday Saturday at his private residence in Ejura, after decades of illness.
Burial is scheduled to take place today Sunday, at 2:00 pm in accordance with Islamic doctrines.
Congregational prayers will be held at the Ejura public park before the burials.
May Allah grant him Jannah.
Source: Ibrahim Nurudeen, Contributor
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.