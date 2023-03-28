Chief Imam of Larabanga pay courtesy call on Yagbonwura

The Larabanga Chief Imam's visit to Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale (I)

The Chief Imam of Larabanga, Alhaji Mumuni Mahama Zankawah on March 27, 2023, paid a courtesy call on the newly enskinned King and Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale (I) at his residence in Damongo.

Speaking at the Palace the Larabanga Chief Imam of the community which has the famous ancient mosque said he had come with all 4 clan heads and 12 gates of Larabanga to pledge their support for the Yagbonwura and to pray for Allah’s protection and guidance for him and the Kingdom as he assumes the role of the Gonja Kingdom.



Islamic clerics from the Larabanga community as well as the Yagbon Imam led prayers for protection, guidance, property, peace among others in the reign of the new Yagbonwura as he heads the Kingdom.

The new Yagbnwura, Bikunuto Jewu Soale was outdoored at the Jakpa Palace in Damongo at a colourful ceremony on March 21 following his enskinment on Monday, March 20, as the 34th Yagbonwura at Nyange, the ancient capital of Gonja in accordance with time-tested traditions.