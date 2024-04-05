Chief Justice Torkornoo announces reopening of Court of Appeal nationwide

Chief Justice, Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has announced the reopening of the Court of Appeal across the country to boost access to justice delivery.

She said persons outside Accra cannot be given justice if appeals are heard only in the capital city.



In view of this, Chief Justice Torkornoo said the Court of Appeal will be opened in Volta Region, Koforidua, Sekondi, and Kumasi. Chief Justice Torkornoo said this in her interaction with members of the Judicial Press Corps in Accra.



Gertrude Torkornoo reiterated her vision to ensure effective and expeditious justice delivery in the country. She said the decision to reopen the Court of Appeal in Kumasi, Koforidua, Sekondi, and the Volta Regions to hear appeals was reached following extensive consultations with stakeholders including Parliament.



The Chief Justice said piloting of the court shift system currently ongoing in selected districts and High Courts in Accra will be replicated in other areas if it proves successful after evaluation.

She mentioned Obuasi in the Ashanti region as one of the places that need such attention.



Commenting on the expedited hearing of the injunction suit which was filed against the Speaker of Parliament on the approval of reassigned Ministers and Deputy Ministers, Chief Justice Torkornoo explained that the Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame responded quickly to the suit which made it ripe for hearing.



She said the Attorney General considering the importance of the matter further requested an expedited hearing notice which was granted. She said the practice is allowed when parties respond quickly to an application.



Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo said her vision is to ensure that every staff of the Judicial Service undergoes Paralegal training as it pertains to other jurisdictions to improve work output. She further announced the launch of an outreach to assist in justice delivery the proper way.