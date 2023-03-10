Chief Justice declares 13-17 March Alternative Dispute Resolution(ADR) week

Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah

Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah has declared Monday, March 13, to Friday, March 17, 2023, an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) week.

The week, expected to be observed nationwide, is on the theme: “Improving Access to Justice in a Post-Pandemic [Era] Through the Use of ADR”.



According to a statement dated March 8, 2023, and signed by the Director of ADR, Alex Nartey, the rationale for the week is to allow the ADR Directorate of the justice system to engage the general public to inform them of the presence of ADR within the court system.

The statement said the 133 courts, comprising 33 Circuit Courts and 99 District Courts shall participate by devoting the whole week to the settlement of court cases with ADR across the country.