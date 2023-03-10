0
Menu
News

Chief Justice declares 13-17 March Alternative Dispute Resolution(ADR) week

Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah

Fri, 10 Mar 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah has declared Monday, March 13, to Friday, March 17, 2023, an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) week.

The week, expected to be observed nationwide, is on the theme: “Improving Access to Justice in a Post-Pandemic [Era] Through the Use of ADR”.

According to a statement dated March 8, 2023, and signed by the Director of ADR, Alex Nartey, the rationale for the week is to allow the ADR Directorate of the justice system to engage the general public to inform them of the presence of ADR within the court system.

The statement said the 133 courts, comprising 33 Circuit Courts and 99 District Courts shall participate by devoting the whole week to the settlement of court cases with ADR across the country.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I’ll use my Assin Donpem L/A Middle School to dismiss your Ph.D.- Kennedy Agyapong
How the trumpet led late Sherrif Imoro to 'join' Roman Catholic faith
Sammy Gyamfi questions NPP MP who didn’t know BoG printed money
Go to Ukraine if you want to fight - Former Ashaiman MP tells Military
Man grabbed for having sex with daughter; says it is 'tradition'
NDC Primaries: Meet the three academics ditching lecture halls for parliament
Dying passenger 'thrown out' of commercial vehicle on Accra to Kumasi Highway
Sperm Merchants: The cartels harvesting and selling used condoms for rituals in Ghana
How policeman 'saved' sick passenger ejected from commercial bus
Ashaiman swoop: Five key things Mahama addressed in his statement to military