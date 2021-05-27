Chief Justice pledges support for Green Ghana Project

Justice Anin Yeboah in a group photo with the committee members

Source: Public Relations Unit - MLNR

The Chief Justice, Justice Anin Yeboah has pledged his support for the Green Ghana Project aimed at restoring the forest cover of the country.

The Chief Justice stated this when a six-member delegation from the Ministry led by the Deputy Minister Designate for Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio called on him in Accra today Thursday, 27th May, 2021 on behalf of the Sector Minister.



He said that June 11, 2021, he will lead about 18 Judges of the Supreme Court and other Judicial Service Staff to plant trees around the Supreme Court premises, adding that this exercise will also help transform the court premises and make it greener.



The move is also in support of government's efforts through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to ignite public consciousness on the need to plant trees, to protect the environment and mankind.



The Minerals Commission delegation at the meeting were there to conclude arrangement with the Chief Justice on a training programme on illegal mining (galamsey) for Judges, who handle illegal mining cases.

The programme according to the Ag. CEO of Minerals Commission, Mr. Martin Ayisi is to equip the judges to deal with illegal mining case appropriately and expeditiously.



It was agreed with the Chief Justice that the programme be held in 3 major cities namely Kumasi, Sekondi and Koforidua, where Court likely to sit on galamsey cases are located.



The Chief Justice said the judiciary is very supportive of the fight against illegal mining also known as galamsey. He therefore, charged the Ministry “to commit to dealing with the illegal mining (galamsey) menace once and for all”.