Chief Justice's 'Court Shift System' shows Mahama's 24-hour economy is possible - Franklin Cudjoe

The President of the Policy Think Tank, IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has said that the introduction of the Court Shift System by Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkonoo, is an indication that John Dramani Mahama’s 24-hour economy policy is feasible.

According to him, the promise by the NDC's flagbearer to fully implement the policy in other sectors of the economy if elected president will aid in expediting the production of goods and services to improve the fortunes of the nation.



He added that the Court Shift System should not only be aimed at fast-tracking the backlog of cases but also ensure that justice is dispensed fairly regardless of one’s status.



He noted that the new shift system in the judicial sector is a signal that Mahama’s 24-hour economy policy is doable despite criticisms by members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“The Courts should be running 24/7 to fastrack not only the huge backlog of cases but to dispense justice speedily and fairly. There would be financial savings for businesses and individuals while making investors happy. The Chief Justice has shown the way. It is possible for JM to do this [shift system] in targeted sectors of our economy,” he wrote on his Facebook page and sighted by GhanaWeb.



The Chief Justice in an official letter notified the general public that her outfit has introduced a Court Shift System on a pilot basis to help ease the congestion of cases in the various courts.



John Dramani Mahama, on February 25, 2024, stated that his main policy proposal for the 2024 elections, the 24-hour economy policy, has created an uneasy calm in the ruling NPP.

According to Mahama, the NPP has now resorted to lies and propaganda to make the 24-hour economy proposal look bad in the eyes of Ghanaians.



