Chief Justice sets out to deal with Muntaka’s bribe allegation

Chief Justice Anin Yeboah

The Office of the Judicial Secretary says it has noted with grave concern the allegations made by Mohammed Muntaka-Mubarak (NDC- AsawaseMP) to the effect that a Justice of the Supreme Court attempted bribing a female NDC MP to vote for Professor Mike Oquaye in the election of Speaker for Ghana’s 8th Parliament.

A statement signed by Justice Cynthia Pamela Addo, the Judiciary Secretary, read: “The general public is hereby assured that the Hon. Chief Justice considers this allegation of impropriety a matter of grave import to the integrity of the Judiciary.”



The Chief Justice, according to the statement, has commenced steps to solicit the assistance of the MP for Asawase to establish the facts in order that the matter can be dealt with appropriately.



The statement further outlined that the public will be apprised of any further developments on the matter in due course.

Mohammed Muntaka in an interview on Joy News on Sunday, January 10, this year, alleged that a Supreme Court judge called a female MP-elect of the NDC and persuaded her to vote against the NDC’s nominee for Speaker for the 8th Parliament.



“Shamefully, a Supreme Court Judge calls a colleague lady, telling her what they will give her. She has children, they will help her take care of her children. She can take fuel from a filling station for the four years,” Muntaka alleged.



