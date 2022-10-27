0
Chief Justice swears in GJA reps on NMC

IMG 20221026 WA0035 CJ Anin-Yeboah (fourth right) after swearing in the reps

Thu, 27 Oct 2022 Source: atinkaonline.com

The Chief Justice, His Lordship Kwasi Anin-Yeboah yesterday swore into office the new Representatives of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) on the National Media Commission, Mr. Gabriel Asante Bosompem and Mr. Kobby Asmah.

The Chief Justice who administered the oath of office and oath of allegiance to the Representatives later called on them to help the NMC carry out its mandate effectively.

He also called on the NMC to regulate contents that portray profanity or vulgarity.

“I urge you to devote time and attention to the new media forms and the forms of regulation that will promote freedom without compromising on standards, decency, and the security of the state,” the Chief Justice urged.

He added that “doubtless you will encounter legal and constitutional questions and I pledge the support of the Judiciary in resolving these in a manner that benefits the state and the individual”.

One of the representatives, Mr. Kobby Asmah thanked the GJA President Mr. Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, and the Chief Justice for nominating them and swearing them in respectively.

“We pledge to work in ensuring that the NMC becomes efficient”, Mr. Asmah stressed.

Mr. Kobby Asmah is currently the Editor of Daily Graphic whilst Mr. Gabriel Bosompem was the Head of News at TV3 until his retirement.

Present at the swearing ceremony were, the Executive Secretary of NMC, Mr. George Sarpong, Deputy Executive Secretary, Mr. Alexander Katey and Ms. Paula Sanziri who is an administrative Officer.

Mr. Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, President of the GJA, and Mr. Michael Petit Mawugbe, Administrator of the Press Centre, represented the GJA.

The Judicial Secretary, Her Ladyship Cynthia Pamela A. Addo, Justice of the Supreme Court, His Lordship Paul Baffoe Bonnie, and Director of Legal Education, Ghana Law School, Mr. Yaw D. Oppong represented the Judiciary.

