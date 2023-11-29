Chief Kelly Seidu affirmed as Damongowura

Chief Kelly Seidu Braimah

The King and Overlord of Gonja, Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale (I), his kingmakers, and counsellors including the Chorowura, Sonyowura, the Kutunkure Clan of Damongo have affirmed Chief Kelly Seidu Braimah as the rightful successor to Damongowura Tuntumba Jakpa (I) who passed on eight years ago.

The affirmed Damongowura Kelly Seidu Braimah has been introduced to the King and Overlord of Gonja at an event at the forecourt of the Yagbonwura’s Palace on November 24, 2023.



The groundbreaking decision has been reached after eight years of tussling between two Chiefs of the Dangepe gate of Damongo who both laid claim to the skin putting Damongo in a quagmire without a chief accepted by all.

Following the passing on of Yagbonwura Tuntunba Boresa (I) and the subsequent enskinment of Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale (I), Chief Kelly Seidu Braimah who was nominated by Kuntunkure Clan of Damongo had reason to withdraw the Damongo chieftaincy deadlock from the judicial committee of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs court which was adjudicating the matter.



To this end, the Yagbonwura and Kingmakers of Damongo and Gonjaland after a series of engagements affirmed Chief Kelly Boresa as the legitimate Damongowura.