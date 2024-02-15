Chief State Attorney disbarred for accepting GH¢400k bribe from Woyome

Alfred Agbesi Woyome is a businessman

A Chief State Attorney at the Office of the Attorney-General, Samuel Nerquaye-Tetteh, has been disbarred as a lawyer by the General Legal Council (GLC) for his involvement in a financial transaction with businessman, Alfred Agbesi Woyome, in 2011.

This action means he can no longer practice law in Ghana, graphic.com.gh reports.



The Disciplinary Committee of the GLC, the regulatory body overseeing the legal profession, found Nerquaye-Tetteh guilty of professional misconduct under Rule 2(2) of the Legal Profession (Professional Conduct and Etiquette) Rules, 1969 (L.I. 613).



According to a notice dated January 31, 2024, issued by the GLC, during his defense of the state against a lawsuit by Woyome in 2011, Nerquaye-Tetteh arranged for the direct transfer of GH¢400,000 from Woyome to the bank account of his wife.



The GLC stated that Nerquaye-Tetteh failed to provide a reasonable explanation for this transfer.

The GLC added that Nerquaye-Tetteh's actions had tarnished "the dignity and high standing of the legal profession."



The notice from the GLC, signed by Judicial Secretary Justice Cynthia Pamela Koranteng, states;



"Samuel Nerquaye-Tetteh shall not hold himself out as a lawyer or attend chambers or render or purport to render any professional legal services to the public. The practising license of Samuel Nerquaye-Tetteh is hereby withdrawn forthwith."



NAY/AE