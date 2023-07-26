Chief and residents of Gomoa Okwawu demand for more teachers

Minister of Education, Yaw Osei Adutwum

The Chief and people of Gomoa Okwawu in the Gomoa West District of the Central Region have called on the government, through the Minister of Education, Yaw Osei Adutwum, Member of Parliament Eric Gyan, and the District Chief Executive Bismark Baisie Nkum, to help post teachers to the only basic school and Junior High School in the community.

According to Nana Kofi Sekyi V, the school’s teachers are insufficient and that is affecting the quality of work.



He claimed that there is only one teacher in charge of students in JHS one through to three, a situation he described as inadequate.



He revealed that a teacher named Mahama had planned to leave after applying for a transfer.



But he [chief] persuaded him to stay because they valued him.



The chief explained that the situation in the school is making it difficult for the students to gain access to Senior High School.



He alleged that the District Director of Education and the DCE had transferred all the teachers from the school to different schools.

He added that although the final-year students are preparing for the Basic Certificate Examination (BECE), only a teacher is responsible for preparing them.



"Only three teachers are at the primary level," the chief said.



Some of the students also pleaded with authorities to send teachers to the school.



The students told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the situation was not ideal and that they sometimes relied on primary school teachers to help them study.



