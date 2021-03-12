Chief applauds government for coronavirus vaccines

Coronavirus vaccine

Nana Atta Banafo III, Chief of Assin Andoe, says he will take the AstraZeneca jab when the COVID-19 vaccines get to his community to demonstrate the safety to the people.

He has, therefore, advised the people of Assinman to ignore unsubstantiated information and myth surrounding the vaccines and to get vaccinated when the time comes.



Nana Banafo, who gave the assurance in an interview with the GNA, noted that the disease was real and all must vaccinate to protect themselves.



They should also continue to follow the prescribed health and safety protocols.

Nana Banafo praised President Akufo-Addo for the acquisition of the vaccines for the Country saying, the government had taken a bold step in fighting the pandemic.



On the development of the Area, Nana Banafo expressed concern about lack of social amenities and the inaccessible road leading to the new market.



He appealed to the Assembly to allow the traders to operate at the old market while steps were taken to get the needed facilities at the new market.