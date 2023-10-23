Chief arrested for allegedly trying to sodomise 17-year-old boy

File photo

The chief of New Akrofuom in the Adansi Asokwa district has been arrested by the police for allegedly attempting to sodomize a 17-year-old boy in the early hours of Monday, October 23, 2023, citinewsroom.com reports.

An eyewitness account revealed that the chief reportedly entered the young boy’s room to engage in the act with him, but the young boy alerted other community members.



The community members rushed to the residence of the chief in an attempt to lynch him after he fled the scene but were prevented by the timely intervention of the police who arrested the suspect.



Confirming the incident Emmanuel Achirem, the assembly member disclosed that the chief had previously been accused of similar misconduct.

NAY/WA