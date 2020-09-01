Crime & Punishment

Chief arrested in Techiman for smoking 'weed' and carrying a gun

The suspect was arrested for smoking 'weed' and possessing a gun

A chief at Jama Timponim, a community in the Techiman Municipality of the Bono East region has been arrested by Police for smoking marijuana (weed) and carrying a gun in the bush.

Nana Gyabaah Ameyaw was caught red-handed in the bush smoking 'weed' and when the Police wanted to arrest him, he drew a gun to free himself but was overpowered by the security personnel.



A royal and leader of the Nkwankwaa Division said they had to intervene before the Chief was granted bail.



A report by Dinpa FM states that the development has infuriated the community and the sub-chiefs who have called on the Techiman Traditional Council to destool him without hesitation.

The royal leader added that the Kingmakers in the area have resolved to destool the chief and called on the Paramountcy to act without delay.



Nana Gyabaah Ameyaw has also been accused of selling all the lands in the area without using the proceeds for any developmental projects in the community.

