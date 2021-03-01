Chief calls for more sensitisation on coronavirus vaccination

Coronavirus vaccine

Nana Addo Kwata Titriku, Chief of Supriso in the Suhum Municipality have called for more sensitisation on the COVID-19 vaccination to clear the minds of the public to participate in the exercise.

According to him, there were so much misconceptions about the vaccine on the minds of the public and if those misconceptions were not erased, it would derail the intended purpose of the exercise.



The chief who made this appeal during a handing over ceremony of the Supriso Epicentre to the community after 13 years of operations by the Hunger Project, said many people were afraid to take the vaccine not only because of the misconceptions, but also due to some videos circulating on social media on fake drugs from abroad.



The epicentre is a complete development enclave consisting of a clinic, kindergarten, a library and other social amenities implemented by Hunger Project Ghana as a tool to alleviate poverty and the Supriso epicentre serves about 10 adjoining communities.



Nana Titriku commended the Hunger Project for their intervention, adding that access to healthcare, which was a huge challenge for the communities, was brought close to them due to the epicentre and pledged to rally support from his colleague chiefs to ensure that the epicentre functions continued even as Hunger Project exited.

He advised the community members to stop using herbal concoctions to treat all kinds of diseases, which often led to death and seek for medical treatment from the centre and appealed to the Assembly to provide the Centre with security personnel for the safety of the nurses who had to attend to emergencies in the night.



Mr Samuel Afrane, Country Director of the Hunger Project Ghana, said exiting was an approach for the beneficiary communities together with the Assembly to take opportunity of the structures of the epicentre to bring development to improve the livelihoods of the people.



A tree was later planted to commemorate the exiting of the Hunger project as well as to signify the new phase of the epicenter, which would largely be driven by the communities.