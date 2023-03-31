0
Chief, elders of Atomfiurso place ban on drumming and funeral

Chief And Elders1456 Nana Nsowah Adjei second from left and third from right

Fri, 31 Mar 2023 Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

The Chief of Atomfiurso, near Seikwa in the Tain District of the Bono Region, Nana Ekye Nsowah Adjei and his elders have imposed one month ban on drumming, funerals and noise making in the community.

A statement issued and signed by Nana Ekye Nsowah-Adjei said, the ban is a reminder of age long festival of the chiefs and people in the area which always coincides with Ramadan fasting.

He has therefore asked churches and the entire citizens to ensure compliance to the new directive with all seriousness.

"The month is seen as a holy one set aside to observe complete sanctity as the ancestors intercede in purifying the land, ensure healthy lives, food security and prosperity for the people. The area and Ghana as a whole get their fair shares," the statement read.

Nana Nsowah Adjei further revealed that the festival is climaxed with a durbar amid merry making, home coming and fundraising which were not limited to the people alone but open to everyone.

He is therefore urging all natives, far and near, strangers and loved ones to get themselves involved during the period to make the celebration a very colourful one.

