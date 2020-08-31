Crime & Punishment

Chief, four others arrested over lynching of alleged witch in Simpuni

The Dagomba Chief of Simpuni, his linguist and three other persons have been arrested by police in the Savannah Region for their roles in the lynching of a 60-year-old woman accused of being a witch.

The five include three males and 2 females



Speaking to the media on the arrests, the Savannah Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Owusu Agyekum, said the five were picked up as suspects and are expected to assist the police in investigations as well as provide information that could lead to the arrest of other suspects who have fled town since the incident took place.



The victim whose name has been given as Meri Ibrahim was accused along with two others for using witchcraft to kill a young man.



According to Meri Ibrahim, her co-accused were able to flee town, escaping the attack. She reveals that she was at home when the attackers came at her. She said she pleaded with them and denied being a witch but was assaulted by them.

The Chief of the town, James Langa and the Municipal Chief Executive for Gonja West, Muhazuden Saeed Jibreal have all condemned the attack on the 60-year-old woman who received several cuts from her attackers and has since been receiving treatment at the hospital after being left in a critical condition.



According to the MCE, the perpetrators will surely be brought to book no matter where they run to or how long it takes.





