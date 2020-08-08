Crime & Punishment

Chief granted bail over abetment of crime

File photo: Bail

Nana Akontomre Kwame Frimpong, Chief of Yabi, who allegedly instructed one of his subjects to inflict cutlass wounds on another person has been granted a GH¢50,000.00 bail with a surety by the Nkawie Circuit Court.

The chief is said to have instructed one of his subjects to inflict cutlass wounds on one Kwaku Addai, from Atwima-Kwanwoma during a clash over a piece of land, which is a subject of litigation between the chief of Kwanwoma and that of Yabi, in the Atwima-Kwanwoma District.



He pleaded not guilty to a charge of abetment of crime and would reappear before the court presided by Mr Johnson Abbey on September 5, this year.



Police Inspector Joseph Nyame told the court that the complainant was a subject of Nana Amponsah Akwaa, chief of Atwima-Kwanwoma, while the accused was the chief of Yabi.



He said on June 10, this year, the complainant and three others were sent by the chief of Atwima-Kwanwoma to inspect a plot of land located between Kwanwoma and Yabi.



Inspector Nyame said when they arrived at the site they saw the accused together with other people weeding on the land.

The prosecution said a heated argument ensued between the two factions resulting in exchange of vulgar and abusive language.



He said in the heat of the exchanges, Nana Frimpong instructed one of his subjects to slash the head of the complainant resulting in serious injuries.



Mr Nyame said the complainant was rescued by some people who were then present and sent him to the hospital.



A report was made to the Abuakwa police who arrested and charged the accused with the offence.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.