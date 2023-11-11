Chief in Amenfi Central appeals to government to fix terrible roads

File photo

Nana Kyeremeh Kokoankra II, the Chief of Wasa Dominase in the Amenfi Central Constituency, has complained about the terrible roads in his community.

According to Nana Kyeremeh Kokoankra II, their roads are so terrible to the extent that when it rains, they can’t even use the motorbike, popularly known as the Okada, as a means of transport.



He complained about the dangers they face because of the terrible road network in the constituency, as there is absolutely no means of travelling to seek medical attention in the neighbouring towns if there is an emergency while it is remaining.

“The roads are bad, and it is making life difficult for all our constituents because when it rains, the roads are not accessible as the roads are blocked with rain. And when it rains, we can’t even use Okada on the roads because they are not mortorable.”



“So if you live in such an environment, you are in trouble because if you get into an emergency medical situation, you won’t be able to visit the hospital because of the road. We are appealing to the government to come and fix it for us because we are really suffering,” Nana Kyeremeh Kokoankra II told Rainbow Radio Accra.