Chief laments lack of basic infrastructure at Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese

Justina Marigold Assan121212 Marigold Assan, the Central Regional Minister

Thu, 22 Dec 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Nana Otu XI, the Omanhene of Abura Traditional Area and President of Abura Traditional Council in the of Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese (AAK) District of the Central Region is complaining about the lack of basic infrastructure as well as other social amenities that befits the status of a district capital.

According to the chief, the town is deprived of job opportunities to meet the growing levels of unemployment among the youth.

In addition to this, he said there is no tarred road linking his town to other districts for farmers to be able to trade their produce.

This, he explained has affected production as farmers are discouraged from producing more for sale apart from producing to fend for themselves.

Omintsemimin Nana Otu XI, the Omanhene of Abura State, said these at his coronation held at Abakrampa.

He urged the government to expedite action on the One-District-One-Factory project currently ongoing in the district and furnish the facility with the requisite machinery to become useful and serve the intended purpose of securing jobs for the youth.

He commended the Assembly for having commenced work in earnest for the reshaping of untarred roads in the town.

For her part, Mrs Marigold Assan, the Central Regional Minister, expressed her happiness that the Abura State has finally gotten a paramount chief, adding that this will help the state development.

She also noted that President Akufo-Addo's government has Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese at heart and there are a lot of plans for the chiefs and people of AAK.

The coronation brought people from all walks of life including Nananom, politicians, and the clergy among others.

