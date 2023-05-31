Chief of Adawomase constructs 3-Unit classroom block for community

The newly-built school

Chief of Adanwomase, Nana Kojo Ntiamoa Panin, has constructed a 3-Unit classroom block for the students and staff of the Adawomase R/C primary school with ancillary facilities.

Nana Kojo Ntiamoa Panin, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, handed it over to people of the community.



Speaking at a durbar to officially hand over the classroom block to the school and community, Nana Kojo Ntiamoa Panin said the construction of the project is an exhibition of his commitment and priority towards quality education in his town.



He also used that opportunity to urge the traditional leaders, teachers and parents to guide and strengthen the moral values of the schoolchildren as that is one of the surest ways to enable them to become competent future leaders whiles government continues to give priority to education and pupil in the country.



Nana Kojo Ntiamoa Panin said the chiefs and traditional leaders also have a responsibility to provide a comfortable teaching and learning environment for the students, therefore the need for the construction of classroom blocks.



Chief Executive of the Kwabre East Municipal Assembly, Hon. Opoku Agyeman Bonsu, in his speech, lauded the Adanwomase chief for his kind heart and passion for improving quality education in the community.



According to him, even though the Nana Addo-led NPP government is doing its maximum best to provide the needed logistics to enhance quality education in the country, chiefs, opinion leaders, and stakeholders in education must support the agenda.

He, however, expressed his appreciation to the Adanwomase chief Nana Kojo Ntiamoa Panin for their dedication and contribution to the education sector in his community.



Hon. Opoku Agyeman Bonsu called on the various communities in the Municipality to emulate the same and also extend a hand of friendship to teachers posted to them so as to curb the syndrome of teachers refusing postings to some parts of the country.



He then again encouraged parents and guardians to enrol their children of school-going age in schools and also strive to get the best education for their children.



The Hon. MCE continued to advise Adawomase citizens to give more support to their Chief in his vision for quality education and other developmental projects.



The head teacher of the Adanwomase R/C School, Madam Mercy Ewudzie behalf of the teachers, staff, and students, thanked Nana Kojo Ntiamoa Panin and his elders for their continuous assistance to the school over the years. She assured them of the proper handling of the classroom block to make learning attractive to children in the community.