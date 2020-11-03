Chief of Apremdo initiates multi-purpose social center project

The Apremdo social center project is still under construction

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The Chief of Apremdo, one of the farming communities in the Kwesimintsim Municipality of the Western Region, Nana Egya Kwamena XI has challenged his subjects to make the development of the peri-urban community a priority.

He said, the development of the traditional area, should remain the primary focus of all indigenes of Apremdo.



Speaking in an interview on the progressive development of the traditional area, the Chief underscored the importance of self-help initiatives, backed by communal labour to influence community development.



The traditional ruler who conducted journalists around a multi-purpose project which is currently being executed to house a number of departments required to address social challenges and improve the welfare of the people in the area confirmed his determination to fix the social ills in Apremdo.



"We need to address the following problems. Drop out of schools, the growing phenomenon of unemployment, lack of parental guidance of pupils and above all, the can-do community spirit required to reposition Apremdo must be embraced by all my people. We need to grow, and we can only grow and improve the welfare of our people if we unite to champion a common course", he said.



According to the humble tradition ruler, the two storey social center project, would among other things, house an intended library, office of the traditional council, office of the Assembly Member of the Electoral Area, and an auditorium to host programs.



Nana Egya Kwamena XI commended the people of Apremdo for showing true desire to own the project and explained the value that must be placed on the mutual concept, the driving mechanisms to enhance the overall development of the periurban community.

He, therefore, called on government, civil society organizations and individuals who can support the community in terms of development to do so without hesitation.



He also called for support from benevolent groups, organizations, philanthropists, to assist the community in completing the multi-purpose social center.



John Badu Arthur, a sand and stone contractor in the area who has been part of the project, explained that the people of Apremdo have decided to support the visionary Chief to achieve results in terms of development.



He said the labour required in carrying out the project, had been overwhelmingly secured following the voluntary contributions that emerged and the involvement of members of the community to get the job done.



The Chairman of the Project Committee, working on the social center, Kwabena Nketia, lauded the communal spirit exhibited and accompanying the execution of the project



He assured the community that the leaders spearheading the project would not let them down following the collective responsibility accepted and invested in the project.

