Chief of Defence Staff pays a courtesy call on IGP

CDS and IGP

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lieutenant General Thomas Oppong Peprah, today, March 18, 2024, paid a courtesy call on the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, at the National Police Headquarters in Accra.

The purpose of the visit was to enhance collaboration between the police and the Ghana Armed Forces and explore other avenues to ensure the continuous peace and security of the country.



This marks Lt. Gen. Peprah’s maiden visit to the Police Headquarters since assuming the highest military office.

Lt. Gen. Peprah assured the police leadership of maintaining the strong working relationship between the two institutions for the betterment of Ghana, building upon the legacies of his predecessors.



The Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, on behalf of the police leadership, congratulated the CDS on his appointment, expressed gratitude for the visit, and also assured him of the commitment of the Police to continuously work with the Ghana Armed Forces and all the sister security agencies in the country.