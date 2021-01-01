Chief of Gefia organises free health screening for residents

Hundreds of people were screened and given free medications

Torgbui Korbadzi lll, Chief of Gefia Kopeyiame in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta region has organised a free health screening for some community members within and outside Gefia.

The exercise, fully organised and funded by Torgbui Korbadzi, was conducted by a team of health professionals from the Akatsi Municipal Health Directorate.



Torgbui Korbadzi explained to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) the exercise was aimed at addressing the health needs of the people.



"As part of activities to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, we have decided to bring everyone together to benefit from this free health screening and to give some Christmas hampers to all beneficiaries." He said.



Torgbui Korbadzi, a private businessman added, the move would continue every year and more health specialists would be brought to the area to attend to the needy who must be given any medical attention for survival.



Mr Jerry Etse Agbo, assembly member for Gefia Electoral area, disclosed that communities such as, Kpota, Lume, Bata, Ahlepedo, Kpodzivi and Gefia are beneficiaries of the exercise.



He said the screening comprises checking for Blood Sugar, Malaria, HB among others.

He added men and women suffer several various forms of illnesses and it is important all join forces to promote and support one another "to improve our welfare."



Some beneficiaries who interacted with the GNA expressed joy and appreciation to the Chief for coming to their aid.



Hundreds of beneficiaries including the aged were tested and given free medications together with Christmas hampers including rice, oil, soft drinks and tin fish.



Torgbui Korbadzi further disclosed that, in consultation with the Avenor Traditional Council, he has put in place robust systems that have the potential to secure the welfare of all women and girls to bridge the gap as well as facilitate access to available social services such as education and health to empower them to participate effectively in the national development agenda.



He urged parents to enrol their children in schools to ensure that they benefited from what they have invested in them in near future.