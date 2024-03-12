Chief of Kade congratulates Major Oppong-Peprah, charges him to ensure a free and fair elections in December

Osabarima Agyare Tenadu II paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Defence Staff last Monday

The Paramount Chief of the Kade Traditional Area of the Eastern Region, Osabarima Agyare Tenadu II, has charged the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Major General Oppong-Peprah, to use his high-profile office to ensure that peace prevails before, during, and after the 2024 General Elections.

The Chief noted that Ghana can preserve its peace through efforts from the security sector.



Osabarima Tenadu II made this known during his official visit to the office of the Chief of Defence Staff last Monday in Accra.



Quoting his advisory message from "1 Samuel 17:29," Osabarima Tenadu II advised that Ghana is the only country we have, and it is, therefore, important that we live in unity for the betterment of the nation.



"I will continue to use my well-recognized position as a traditional leader to promote peace and unity across the length and breadth of Ghana," he assured.



On his part, the Chief of the Defence Staff, Major General Thomas Oppong Peprah, thanked the Kade Chief for the advice.

He assured that he would use his position to ensure a peaceful election, much to the admiration of all Ghanaians and the world as a whole.



"As Chief of Army Staff then, I promised Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, a free and fair election in 2020, and it happened. So, I want to once again assure that there will be peace before, during, and after the 2024 general elections," Major General Peprah assured.



He pleaded with Muslim and Christian leaders to continue to educate their members not to be used for political violence in the 2024 general elections.



The CDS also seized the opportunity to advise leaders of the various political parties in the country to help preserve the already existing peace in the country.