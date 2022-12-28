Chief of Maluwe pays homage to Asantehene

The homage, according to him, was to join the Ashantis to celebrate the Akwasidae Festival

Chief of Maluwe in the Savanna region, Alhaji Ali Baregujor, has paid homage to Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, on Sunday, December 25, 2022.

The homage, according to Alhaji Ali Baregujor, was to join the Ashantis to celebrate the Akwasidae Festival and to seek the blessings from the Ashanti King.



It was also to introduce himself and his Fulani tribesmen to the King, during the last celebration of Akwasidae Festival in 2022.



He was accompanied by the Chief of Gulumpei in the Bono East region, Alhaji Abdul Musah Berte and the President of Zongo Youth in Ashanti regional, Alhaji Seido Kucho.



Alhaji Abdullai Gado Adamu and Adamu Iddrisu, all of Bole-Bamboi in the Northern region, were also part of the team that attended the festival.

The Akwasidae Festival brought together prominent personalities including the Clergy, politicians and government appointees.



Speaking to the media after the visit, Alhaji Ali Baregujor, expressed his gratitude to the Asantehene for showing fatherly love to them (Fulanis).



He, on behalf of the Fulanis in the country, promised to be law abiding and ready to contribute their quota to the development of Ashanti and Ghana.



Alhaji Ali Baregujor used the opportunity to advise his fellow tribesmen to report to their leaders or any security agencies any challenges they may encounter in the areas, to enhance co-existence among them and indigenes.