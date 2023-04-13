Chief of Mandari passes on

Chief of Mandari, Mandariwura Dramani Mumuni Enimu Tase Krakunfo

The Chief of Mandari in the Bole Traditional Area, Mandariwura Dramani Mumuni Enimu Tase Krakunfo, has passed on after a short illness.

The Mandariwura is traditionally the second most prominent chief in the Bole Traditional Area after the Paramount Chief (Bolewura).



A statement issued on behalf of the Paramount Chief of the Bole Traditional Area, Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) by his Secretary Mr. Abdulai Haruna Obey on April 13, 2023, stated that;



“The Paramount Chief of Bole and President of Bole Traditional Council, Yiram, Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I), the Kiape Wura Protocol head of Jaagape Royal Gat and the entire family of Jaagarpe Royal Gate of Bole Traditional Area announce the sudden demise of Mandariwura Isaac Mumuni Dramani Enumo Tashe Krang Karan kunfo.”

The statement added that; “The late Mandariwura Isaac Mumuni Dramani Enumo Tashe Krang Karan kunfo met his untimely death after a short illness at Accra on Wednesday, April 12, 2023”.



The Secretary of Bolewura said; “Mandariwura Isaac Mumuni Dramani Enumo Tashe Krang Kra Kunfo of blessed memory was a Teacher and a Farmer, Contractor, a Politician, a Member of the Gonja Traditional Council, a member of the Bole Traditional Council and a unifier”.



According to Bolewura’s statement; “The Bole Traditional Council in collaboration with the family is making all the necessary arrangements to get the body from Accra to Bole/Mandari any moment soon. He would be interred at the Royal mausoleum”.