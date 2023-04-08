Chief of Staff, Samira Bawumia, Cheddar, and other prominent personalities at Nadia Adongo's wedding

Top right (Mrs. Samira Bawumia and Mrs Frema Opare), Top down; Cheddar, KOD and Rev. Boadin Nyame

Some high-profile personalities were present to offer their full support to Nadia Adongo and her husband Kwesi Fynn, at their wedding ceremony which took place on April 7, 2023, in Accra.

As the current Deputy Head for Diaspora Affairs at the office of the presidency, it is somewhat not surprising to see the Chief of Staff, Mrs. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, 2nd Lady Samira Bawumia, Secretary to the President Nana Asante Bediatuo, and other politicians, gracefully seated at Nadia’s wedding.



Apart from the astute politicians, a number of business moguls and showbiz celebrities were also spotted in a couple of videos that went viral from the event.



Socialite Cheddar, actress Nana Ama Mcbrown, musician King Promise, and Kofi Boat, were among the big names captured at the lush ceremony which went down at the Kempinski Hotel.



Consequently, the wedding has generated wild aftermath discussions as social media is yet to recover from the ‘topsy turvy’ ride of spectacular events witnessed on Nadia and Kwesi Fynn’s ‘big day’.



