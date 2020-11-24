Chief of Staff inaugurates committee to investigate aviation lands encroachment

Chief of Staff Frema Osei-Opare with the members of the Technical Committee

Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, has inaugurated an eight-member technical team committee to investigate issues regarding the alleged takeover of Aviation Lands at La Transmission station (LA-Ts) and La Nkwantanang at Adenta.

This follows the recent strike and agitation from workers of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to withdraw essential services over the sale of land allotted to the authority.



Speaking at a brief inauguration ceremony at the Jubilee House, Chief of Staff Frema Osei-Opare said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has high and ambitious vision for the Aviation Sector and there is therefore the need to tackle problems that serve as threat to the President’s vision of Ghana becoming an aviation hub in the sub-region.



She also stressed on the safety of the airwaves and admonished the Committee to ensure professionalism in the delivery of the assignment and, above all, ensure that their recommendations facilitate the attainment of the vision of the President of the Republic for the aviation sector.

The Committee has been given a four-week deadline to complete the assignment and submit their report.



Members of the committee include; Mr. Joseph Mensah Browne, Mr. Joseph Mensah Browne, Mrs. Mary Obeng, Mr. Bernard Forson, Mr. Ernest Berkoe, Mr. Kwabena Osei Bonsu Dickson, Mr Amin Abdul-Rahaman, Air Cdre Jacob Ashrifie