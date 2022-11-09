Chief of Staff, local government minister petitioned to sack Ellembelle DCE

District Chief Executive for Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzoh

A group of New Patriotic Party (NPP) youth and some polling station executives as well as electoral area coordinators have petitioned the Chief of Staff and the Minister of Local Government, Rural Development and Decentralisation to sack Kwasi Bonzoh as Ellembelle District Chief Executive (DCE).

Listing three major “offences” of Kwasi Bonzoh in the petition, the aggrieved NPP members claim his “behaviour has constantly put NPP in Ellembelle into public ridicule and sank the party beyond salvage”.



Copies of the petition have been sent to the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, and the Western Regional Chairman of the NPP, Francis Ndede Siah.



They cited his involvement in galamsey activities, instigation of “unnecessary” demonstrations and attacks against party leaders as well as inadequate projects in the District despite the number of companies as the “offences” against Mr Bonzoh.



The petition also called for an immediate probe to be launched into his activities, especially regarding Internally-Generated Funds (IGFs).

“We are also by this petition inviting the Local Government and Rural Development Ministry to take interest in this matter and initiate detailed investigations to salvage the image of the NPP party and the government at large.



“We are aware that Hon. Bonzoh has repeatedly boasted about his relationship with the President and we quote ‘I am the darling boy of the president, all DCEs in Ghana can be sacked but not me. The president still nominated me when I was excluded from the vetting committee’s list given to him," parts of the petition reads.



They are therefore appealing to President Akufo-Addo to sack the DCE else the NPP would lose the 2024 general elections in Ellembelle Constituency.



“But for the betterment of the constituency and to curtail endless disunity in the party, we strongly believe it is about time the President acted on such unscrupulous behaviour of Hon. Kwasi Bonzoh and save the party from total collapse in the Constituency," they urged.