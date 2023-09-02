Chief priest of Opoku Ware Hall allegedly burns to death

Chief Priest on fire during the ceremony

In a shocking turn of events, the Chief Priest of Opoku Ware Hall at the Akenten Appiah-Minkah University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development has reportedly lost his life in a devastating fire.

The Chief Priest sustained severe burns and tragically passed away during treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



The chief priest whose name is yet to be known and some other students in the university could be seen in a ceremony that appeared to be a night jam.



He could be seen surrounded by the students as he walked through a fire that was at the centre.



In his attempt to walk through the fire, his apparel caught fire and that set him ablaze.



The chief priest then began running around and the fire engulfed him entirely.

The Chief Priest of Opoku Ware Hall in Akenten Appiah-Minkah University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development got burnt and, unfortunately, passed away at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital



