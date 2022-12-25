Chief, residents of Hohoe demand justice after police allegedly kill 29-year-old taxi driver

The late Bismark Charles Opare on the right

The chief and residents of Gbi Wegbe, a suburb of the Hohoe Municipality in the Volta Region, have called on the leadership of the Ghana Police Service to punish its officers responsible for the death of one of their youth, Bismark Charles Opare, a 29-year-old taxi driver.

According to a news report by GBC, Charles Opare was returning home after leaving work when he got hit by a stray bullet shot by the police.



The report indicated that a group of policemen from the Volta Region Police Command besieged Gbi Wegbe and started shooting rampantly after they were surrounded by youth from the community.



Togbe Keh XII, Divisional Chief of Gbi-Wegbe, addressing the press after a protest in Hohoe over Opare's death, urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, and the leadership of the Ghana Police Service to assist in bringing the perpetrators of the heinous murder to justice.



According to him, the police team stormed the Gbi-Wegbe community at about 11 p.m. on Monday, December 19, 2022, for an operation that, based on checks, was not sanctioned by the leadership of the police.



“The questions on our lips as concerned citizens who are to speak and not act as spectators are as follows: Who authorised the operation to be carried out at that hour? Who was the leader of the operation team? Who authorised the release of the vehicles and the weapons used?



“Who are the officers involved? Who is their immediate superior in Ho,” he said.

The chief also demanded compensation for the family of the late Charles Opare.



Watch the news report by GBC in the video below:











IB/BOG