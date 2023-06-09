Chief sues Executive Secretary of Public Servants Housing Loans Scheme over GH¢350,000 cash

Richard Asante Yeboah, the Secretary for Public Servants Housing Loans Scheme

The Executive Secretary of the Public Servants Housing Loans Scheme, Dr. Richard Asante Yeboah, has been sued by a chief who is also a businessman over nonpayment of a loan of GH¢350,000 he contracted from him.

The lawsuit was filed at a high court in Accra High Court.



According to the plaintiff's amended statement of claim, Dr. Richard Asante Yeboah approached the Chief on January 7, 2022, requesting an amount of GH¢400,000.



He promised to repay the loan within a short period of time. The chief advanced the requested amount to the defendant but alleges that he has shown no commitment to repay the money.



Despite months of pressure and repeated demands for repayment, the defendant has provided varying excuses for the delay in payment, with his reasons and stories changing each time. In October 2022, the defendant made a partial payment of GH¢50,000 to the chief.

The plaintiff is seeking a court order to compel the Executive Secretary of the Public Servants Housing Loans Scheme to repay the outstanding amount of GH¢350,000 with interest at the prevailing commercial borrowing rate from January 2022 until the final date of repayment.



Additionally, the plaintiff is demanding damages, costs of the suit, including legal fees, and any other orders deemed fit by the court.



YNA/SEA