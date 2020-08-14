Regional News

Chief summons DCE for relocating market centre

District Chief Executive (DCE) for Gomoa East, Solomon Darko Quarm

The chief and elders of Gomoa Budumburam in the Central Religion, have summoned the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Gomoa East, Solomon Darko Quarm, for relocating market women to a nearby school park without consulting them.

This comes after the youth and market women besieged the chief’s palace Wednesday evening - August 12, 2020 - following the DCE’s action. They kicked against the DCE’s decision saying that they would resist any attempt by authorities to relocate them.



Mr. Solomon Quarm was instructed by the Regional Minister to relocate the women from the roadside to pave way for the construction of the Kasoa-Winneba highway.



During a meeting with the chief and elders, the DCE explained that the school is being used as a temporary market site since school activities are currently suspended.



“I am a teacher and knowing that schools are on break [due to COVID-19], the school park wouldn’t be a permanent place. It would serve as a temporary place as we shut down the market; while the chief and his elders help us secure a permanent space”, the DCE clarified.



The chief of Gomoa Budumburam, Nana Kojo Essel (II), expressed satisfaction that the DCE responded to their call as he addressed the media after the meeting.

“All we want is peace; we don’t want any misunderstanding in our town. He has accepted his blunder and has taken steps to remedy them. We shall meet on Sunday to conclude discussions for work to begin on Monday,” the chief stated.



He added that machines have been brought to work on the road to solve the traffic situation on the road.



On his part, the DCE told the media that, “the chiefs are deciding on a permanent place to be used as a market centre and they shall give us feedback on Monday. They have asked us to hold on with relocating the women as earlier planned.”



He further noted that the chiefs have also acknowledged that the current place of the women causes traffic jam and is no longer safe.

