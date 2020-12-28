Chief urges government to scale up purchase of Kantanka vehicles

File photo of a Kantanka vehicle purchased by government

Government has been urged to scale up its purchase of the Kantanka range of vehicles to enable the local carmaker to expand further and create employment opportunities.

Omanhene of the Kumawu Traditional Area, Barima Safo Tweneboah Kodua, said when government scales up its purchase of the vehicles, it could institute a scheme for teachers and nurses and other professionals to procure the vehicles on a hire purchase basis.



"I am impressed with what Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka has done and I am so happy about that and I think the government needs to support him through every means possible," a story by the Daily Graphic quoted the paramount chief.



Barima Tweneboah Kodua made the comment on the sidelines of the 40th Kristo Asafo Tech Exhibition held last Sunday, December 27, 2020, in Accra.



“The event saw the exhibition of some vehicles and items manufactured by the group over the last 40 years.

“It was on the theme: ‘Positioning the Church in Nation Building - Solving Societal Problem Through Religion, Science and Technology,’” according to the Daily Graphic report.



The local carmaker donated one of its pick-up vehicles to the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to beef up its fleet of vehicle.



The Chief Executive Officer of the Kantanka Group of companies, Mr Kwadwo Safo Jr said the company's definition of transformational mindset began with the belief that one could achieve anything he/she set their mind to do.