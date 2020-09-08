Regional News

Chiefs, Elders of Akyem Kwabeng hail Akufo-Addo over tremendous development

Dasebre Ayimadu Kantamanto II, Chief of Akyem Kwabeng

The chief of Akyem Kwabeng, Dasebre Ayimadu Kantamanto II, and his Elders have lauded the president Nana Akufo-Addo for the tremendous development that has come to their area.

Dasebre Ayimadu Kantamanto II describes president Akuffo Addo as a promise keeping president. Since all that he assured them during his campaign time in 2012 are gradually being fulfilled.



Dasebre Ayimadu Kantamanto II said, he earlier thought the promises were the usual and mere campaign messages as others do. But they've been proven wrong because this time, there was seriousness attached.



He added that, this is the first time his area is seein buetuminous sufaced roads after the tenure of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.



According to the chief, the most astonishing part is the dual carriage road from Akyem Anyinam, Mensco, to Akyem Kwabeng with ultramordern street lights.



"Improving road, schools, markets, CHPS compounds, amongst others, I can boldly say Nana Akufo-Addo has been very fair to the people of Akyem Kwabeng" Dasebre Ayimadu Kantamanto II.

The Tufuhene for the Traditional area, Alhaji Mustapha Oti Boateng on his part also expressed gratitude to the government and called for a collaborative effort between the chief the District Assembly to do more for the people.



Dasebre Ayimadu Kantamanto II, further commended their MP who is also the Minister for Roads and Highways, Hon Akwasi Amoako Atta, for all his efforts in resurfacing their roads.



He prayed government to help the contractors to expedite action on other ongoing projects.



The chief this disclosure after a tour in some of the communities under his jurisdiction to inspect some of the completed projects and ongoing projects.

Source: Micheal Akrofi, Contributor

