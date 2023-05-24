Chiefs and Queen mother cited for contempt of court in Kwatwoma traditional area

File photo

Four chiefs and a queen mother of the Kwatwoma Traditional Area in the Jaman South Municipality of the Bono Region have been cited for contempt of court following the gazetting of Kwaku Bosea Yeboah as the Paramount Chief of the area.

A motion filed by Nana Obiri Boahen of the 'Enso Nyame Ye Chambers,' a Sunyani-based legal firm, accuses the respondents, including Mr. Yeboah, of contempt and requests the Kumasi High Court to imprison them.



The other respondents mentioned in the motion are Nana Amankwah, the Benkumhene (left-wing chief) of the traditional area, Nana Tafowaa, the queen mother of the Asiedu Royal Family, Nana Kwabena Kom, the 'Ekonahene' (war chief) of the traditional area, and Nana Kwasi Boahen, the 'Abakomahene' of the traditional area.



The writ argues that the respondents, by gazetting Mr. Yeboah as the Paramount Chief despite the existence of a pending substantive suit and motion for interlocutory injunction, have shown contempt towards the court and a disregard for the administration of justice.



The plaintiffs claim that the respondents deliberately undermined the administration of justice by treating court processes, particularly the motion for interlocutory filed on Thursday, June 16, 2022, with contempt. This motion was still pending in relation to the chieftaincy petition before a judicial committee.

The petitioners include Nana Boahen Korkor, the Chief of Adamsu and 'Kurontirehene' of the Kwatwoma Traditional Area, Nana Osei Yaw, the Adehyepanin (royal elder) of the Atomase royal family, and Nana Kupor, the head of the Atomase royal family.



The writ further states that the respondents must be held accountable for promoting, facilitating, assisting, and encouraging Mr. Yeboah to present himself as the paramount chief, despite the ongoing interlocutory injunction and the substantive chieftaincy petition.



The respondents appeared before Justice Mary Quansah at Kumasi High Court Six, and the case has been adjourned until Thursday, June 29, 2023.



YNA/WA