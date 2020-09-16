Regional News

Chiefs and people of Jama celebrate Yam festival

Some dignitaries at the Yam festival

The Chiefs and people of Jama in the Bole District of the Savannah Region have celebrated their annual yam festival 15th September 2020 under the theme: Promoting cultural heritage for peace, unity and development.

The festival saw politicians from across the political divide as well as prominent citizens of the area and beyond converging at Jama.



Hon Jacob Pambo who is the Secretary of the Chief of Jama Nana Kojo Pambo (II) on behalf of the Chief and the entire community welcomed all gathered and mentioned some challenges of the community including the need for the renovation of their health centre and staff quarters that have a leaking roof. He said the centre also need beds, mattresses and a maternity delivery bed.



Hon Jacob Pambo who is also the Assemblyman of the Jama Electoral Area added that it is a paradox that the Bui Hydro Electricity Power is near Jama, yet some parts of the community do not have electricity and that the Junior High School (JHS) in the Community also need at least five computers for teaching and learning.



The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bole–Bamboi constituency, Alhaji Yussif Sulemana Ori supported the yam festival celebration with some donations.

The MP said the Chief of Jama Nana Kojo Pambo (II) invited him to celebrate the yam festival with him last year and that it was well organized and with a cultural touch.



The MP said he has been able to address some of the challenges of the community as tabled in the previous year’s celebration including providing them with two laptops, 30 bags of cement for the construction of a library, four packets of roofing sheets and others interventions.



Alhaji Yusif Sulemana also pledged to respond to the new challenges of the community.

