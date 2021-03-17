Chiefs around Lake Bosomtwe pledge to protect the lake

Chiefs around Lake Bosomtwe in the Ashanti region have pledged to protect the natural reserve after being summoned by the Manhyia Palace following TV3’s exposé.

A private developer has destroyed over 500 trees planted along the bank of the Lake at Pipie despite bye-laws declaring 100 meters from the water as a buffer zone.



The trees meant to protect the Lake from shrinking and pollution were indiscriminately cut down by a private developer when the news team visited Pipie on Saturday, March 13, 2021.



The land is said to have been sold to the developer by a caretaker chief around the Lake.



The worrying development compelled the palace to summon all the chiefs in the area to caution and educate them on the need to even plant more trees to protect the Lake.



A representative from the Manhyia Palace, Nana Adu Mensah said the Asantehene is disturbed by the destruction of the trees along the Lake.

“It’s very sad for someone to allow his greed to cause this destruction. The Asantehene is keenly following the development. He is fully aware of the situation and is taking measures to prevent future occurrence. The communities along the Lake should stand up and protect the Lake from being destroyed”.



Coordinator of the Asante Kingdom Landscape Restoration Programme, Fred Kyei noted the private developer would be made to replant all the trees.



“Our rules of engagement is that if you cut one of the trees planted under the auspices of the Manhyia Palace, you have to replace it with 100. So the private developer is expected to plant 59,800 trees and manage them within a period of five years before handing over to the fringe communities. We don’t set rules and just leave it like that, there will be enforcement”.



Some of the chiefs pledge their support to plant more trees and protect the Lake.



“We pledge to protect the Lake. We will ensure that we abide by the bye-laws," Nana Gyamfi Poku, Obo Abontendonhene noted.

“Some of the chiefs along the Lake are not truthful. I have personally planted trees in my community to protect the Lake at my end.



It’s a piece of welcoming news from the Manhyia Palace to compel each of us to protect the Lake”, Nana Yaw Agyei, Ahantasehene stated.



“We are ready to plant more trees as directed by the Asantehene. We will not allow anyone to trespass on the buffer zone”, Nana Kyei Baffuor, Abaasehene pledged.



The Manhyia Palace intends to plant 1 million trees around the Lake by 2025.