Chiefs invoke curses on Akufo-Addo for nominating disrespectful DCE

The chiefs say they cannot work with the DCE

Some aggrieved Chiefs and Traditional Leaders of Twifo Hemang in the Hemang Lower Denkyira District of the Central Region have invoked curses on President Akufo Addo for nominating Hon.Nana Kwaku Abban who they describe as disrespectful towards the chiefs in the area.

The Traditional Leaders made up of Chiefs, Queens, and subjects slaughtered a sheep and poured libation with bottles of schnapps to invoke the curses on President Akufo Addo.



They want the gods to deal ruthlessly with the accused person and whoever will confirm his nomination.



Addressing the press,Otumfuo Amoah Sasraku IV, indicated the nominee (accused person) Nana Kwaku Abban who was the presiding member of the assembly consistently refused to honour the calls of the traditional leaders to address the feud between them.

In view of this they cannot work with him as their DCE and therefore want the president to change him.



Meanwhile, Nana Adwoa Asor II, the Queen mother of the area speaking to Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan insisted that the DCE nominee’s arrogance and bad attitude would negatively influence the children if he becomes a leader of the area hence calling on the president to as a matter of urgency to change him.



Meanwhile, Nana Kwaku Abban refused to comment on the allegations leveled against him by the chiefs when Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan him.