Chiefs must desist from involving in partisan politics – Kufuor

Former President, John Agyekum Kufuor

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has advised Chiefs of ruling traditional and non-traditional areas in the country to desist from partaking in partisan politics.

According to him, chiefs must only be represented as unifying and collective figures of their respective stools towards fostering good relations among its people.



Speaking in an interview with Kwaku Sakyi-Addo on Asaase Radio on Sunday, September 6, the former president said: “The traditional wisdom for chiefs is that once a particular person is chosen to rule, all other contestants vying for that stool will swear allegiance, obeisance and loyalty to the chosen and the chiefs must in turn, play a role of a father and a trustee to accommodate and hold the collective welfare to manage the entire society so chiefs shouldn’t be partisan and must not be involved in partisan politics”

The former president added that trust in the appointees for any leader was an important trait that ought to always be measured correctly.



He explained that, whenever he was entrusting sensitive positions to some of his former ministers during his tenure, “competence and loyalty” were traits he never overlooked.

