Chiefs of Adeiso demand immediate transfer of Police Commander over alleged illegal arrests

Thu, 23 Mar 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The traditional authorities in Asikesu and other parts of the Upper West Akim District are demanding that the Adeiso Police Commander, DSP Baffour Awuah, be transferred immediately.

The chiefs have accused DSP Baffour Awuah of acting unprofessionally. He has no regard for traditional leaders, according to them.

The chiefs accuse him of making illegal arrests and intimidating people.

They have since urged the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, the Regional Minister, and others to step in.

Speaking to the press, the district's spokesperson, Nana Berima Adjei Konadu Yiadom, chief of Asikesu, stated that they could not continue to be intimidated by the commander.

He accused the commander of orchestrating the arrest and detention of Okurase chief, Nana Berima Twum Ampofo, and remanded him in prison cells for a week because Nana Twum Ampofo was fighting to protect his land from encroachers.

He claimed that the commander sends the police after any chief who opposes the activities of illegal sand winners.

"We are requesting intervention from the President, the IGP, the Regional Minister, the DCE, and the Regional Commander. Illegal sand-winning activities are taking place. They storm the area with machomen in order to intimidate us and collect sand. We investigated and discovered that the district police commander is to blame

"We want him transferred right away. If you mention it to the chief, he will send the cops after you. If we don't want to entertain him any longer, what he's doing is disrespectful", he told the press.

